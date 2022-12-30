CECIL COUNTY — While 2022 had more than its fair share of challenges and tribulations, it was also full of heartwarming moments that spoke to the kindness and resilience of the Cecil County community.

Crash victim rescued

Phillip Brooks (face visible), 40, and Eric Smith, 49, embrace on Wednesday after meeting at the spot off Red Hill Road near Elkton where they rescued a trapped, seriously injured driver from a burning car on June 27, moments after a single-vehicle crash.
Perryville Police Officer is a COVID survivor

Back to work since late November, Lt. Michael Reno is the second in command for the Perryville Police Department. While Mike was hospitalized with COVID from August 26 through October 27, Kara Reno kept busy by redecorating their Harford County home.

Perryville Police Officer is a COVID survivor
NEofficerhit.png

On Friday morning, Cpl. Annette Goodyear, a 13-year NEPD veteran, pushes a student out of the path of an oncoming vehicle. Goodyear was struck by the vehicle but sustained only minor injuries to her legs and knees. The student suffered only a scraped hand.
Teen Perservers

Cara Pennington poses in front of Elkton Library Aug. 9
120722_whg_RecoverySortOfImages1.jpg

Founders of the podcast Recovery (sort of), Jason Chrystal (left) and Bill Tuerke, sit in front of ring lights, microphones and a laptop during the recording of one of their episodes.
Hummingbird Hill Homestead offers vegetables in love of community

Andrew Goins said the produce stand in front of the family homestead in Conowingo meets a need for his neighbors.
Conowingo couple claims MegaMillions 2nd tier prize

Teresa and Paul Hartsoe from Conowingo took a trip to Maryland Lottery and Gaming headquarters in Baltimore Friday to claim their $1 million MegaMillions prize.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.