CECIL COUNTY — While 2022 had more than its fair share of challenges and tribulations, it was also full of heartwarming moments that spoke to the kindness and resilience of the Cecil County community.
Below is a look at some of the proudest moments that graced Cecil County in 2022:
1. Two men bond over saving driver from burning vehicle
Phillip Brooks and Eric Smith probably didn’t wake up that morning expecting to be heroes, but, on a quiet June evening, that’s what they became.
The two crossed paths for the first time on June 27, when the two strangers stopped at a fresh crash scene on Red Hill Road near Elkton and worked together to rescue a trapped, seriously injured driver from his burning car — seconds before flames devoured the entire vehicle.
“There was no way I was going to let that man burn up in front of me,” emphasized Smith, 49, of Elkton, which prompted Brooks, 40, to nod in agreement.
As they met back up at the site of the crash, the two men bonded over the fact that they both arrived on motorcycles.
2. Perryville police officer beats COVID
‘Pray. Hope. Believe.’ was Perryville Police Department Lt. Michael Reno’s mantra as he fought to overcome a severe case of COVID-19.
The illness was serious enough that this strapping, healthy, 6-foot-4-inch tall law enforcement officer was in such bad shape that his wife, Kara, got called to Upper Chesapeake Hospital in Bel Air to say “good-bye” to her husband and friend of nearly 18 years.
Reno was admitted to the hospital at the end of August 2021. He did not return home until Oct. 29 of that year. Yet, despite undergoing ventilators, a tracheotomy and being barely able to walk three steps, Reno persisted.
“The doctors say, ‘We don’t know how you made it. It’s amazing how far you’ve come,’” Reno said. “I just slept.”
Kara recalled that Reno’s consistent request while hospitalized was: “when can I have coffee?”
Despite the ordeal, Reno returned to duty the Monday after Thanksgiving 2021.
“I just wake up every morning glad to be on this side of the dirt,” Reno said.
3. North East police officer saves girl in crosswalk
We often talk about “going above and beyond the call of duty,” but Cpl. Annette Goodyear, a 14-year NEPD veteran, truly did when she pushed a North East Middle School student out of the way of a speeding vehicle early on a Friday morning in February. Goodyear, who was supervising the crosswalk in front of the school, suffered only minor injuries to her legs and knees, and returned to work after the weekend.
“I was not thinking at all. I was just reacting . . . It was a blur,” Goodyear said, explaining that her sole instinct was to protect the child. “I hit the ground and my instinct was to find Violet.”
The mother of the student told the Cecil Whig that the incident brought Goodyear and her daughter closer, saying that Goodyear and her daughter would fist bump when passing each other in the crosswalk.
4. Elkton teen perseveres through years of challenges
Cara Pennington, 14, has outlasted a lifetime of health complications far beyond her relatively young age. Beginning when she was five, Pennington began to suffer issues with her balance and falling down.
“We went to the doctor and they were like, ‘We’ll give her an X-ray,’” Pennington said. “And then they were like: ‘You have a tumor in your spinal cord that’s paralyzing your left leg.’”
After a lifetime of wearing a brace and having extremely limited mobility in her legs, which didn’t stop Pennington from becoming a competitive swimmer, the decision was made this past June to amputate Pennington’s left leg.
“She was happy,” her mother, Tori Pennington, said. “I mean truly, not that she was an upset or angry child, but she’s just happy and free.”
Despite it all, Pennington continues to remain active, becoming a part of the Wilmington University (Del.) women’s volleyball team through a program called Team Impact. She even aims to break her older sister’s swimming records during her time at Elkton High School.
5. Just two guys wanting to help people
In this day and age, many of us have no doubt had an idea and thought to ourselves “that would make an interesting podcast.” For most of us that idea remains just that: an idea. But Bill Tuerke and Jason Chrystal acted on their idea, creating their addiction-recovery podcast, Recovery (sort of).
The pair, who have both gone through recovery, arrived at the idea over conversations they would have while hosting meditation sessions on Sundays.
“We are just two guys wanting to help other people while growing and becoming better versions of ourselves and it is interesting because Billy and I, there are just enough opposite nuances between us to where we are able to debate and learn well from each other,” said Chrystal.
Despite an initial lack of experience on the technical side, Recovery (sort of) has released over 150 episodes and averages over 10,000 listeners each year that Tuerke and Chrystal have been producing it.
6. A neighborly farm stand
“It’s not a farm, it’s a homestead,” Andrew Goins, pastor, auctioneer and proprietor of an affordable stand on Pleasant Grove Road, told the Whig in August.
Goins and his wife, Casie, live on the property and provide fresh herbs, flowers and vegetables to their friends and visitors. Not for profit, but to “bless our neighbors.”
Goins, when he’s off auctioneering, buys boxes of locally grown peppers, cucumbers, squash and more and then makes it available at his cost.
The produce building, featuring a huge sign reading “Jesus Saves,” wasn’t always a produce stand.
“I saw a kid standing outside here in the freezing cold rain,” Goins said. It started as a bus stop. Then it also became a safe meeting place for friends grieving the loss of a friend in a nearby wreck.
“At Christmas time it becomes a nativity,” he said.
7. Conowingo couple claims MegaMillions prize
Paul and Teresa Hartsoe kept checking their MegaMillion lottery tickets over and over, in disbelief that they had a second-tier winner in their hands.
Despite many saying to keep a lottery win hush-hush, the Hartsoe’s, once they determined they had a million dollar winner, told family and friends, including their adult children and six grandchildren.
“Conowingo is a small town, so the word got out,” said Paul. “I don’t want to toot our own horn, but everyone was saying how we are so deserving of this prize.”
The couple said they plan to keep working and will use the money to improve their farmhouse and upgrade Teresa’s vehicle while setting aside some for retirement.
“We are simple people,” said Paul. “I just want to do right by this blessing.”
