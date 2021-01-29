Cecil and Harford wineries offer not only delicious vintages but also tours and a variety of lively events. Many of the wineries are included on the Chesapeake Wine Trail or the Piedmont Wine Trail.
Oftentimes, visitors are allowed to bring picnics to enjoy on-site, while excellent restaurants can also be found nearby. Some of the wineries offer their grounds for special events.
The wineries are joined by a small selection of breweries, also offering tastings as well as a host of activities.
Be advised, many wineries and breweries change their hours seasonally. Visit their websites for the latest information.
CECIL WINERIES
Broken Spoke Vineyard & Winery, 942 Glebe Road, Earleville: This winery offers its “Animal Talk” line, as well as its “Take a Break” wines, encompassing whites, rosés and reds.
Tasting room hours: noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays to Sundays
Info: 302-547-6022 or brokenspokewinery.com
Chateau Bu-De, 237 Bohemia Manor Farm Lane, Chesapeake City: This vineyard on the Bohemia River grows a wide variety of grapes and offers tastings by flights or the glass, as well as bottles.
Tasting room hours: noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays
Info: 410-885-2500 or chateaubude.com
Dove Valley Winery, 645 Harrington Road, Rising Sun: Grape varietals used to create award winning vintages include Cabernet Franc, vignole, zinfandel, merlot, riesling, bianca and pinot noir.
Tasting room hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays 410-658-8388 or dovevalleywine.com
Turkey Point Vineyard, 116 S. Main St., North East: Seven acres producing four varieties of grapes.
Tasting room hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays
Info: 410-287-WINE or turkeypointwines.com
HARFORD WINERIES
Fiore Winery, 3026 Whiteford Road, Pylesville: Variety of wines created in the Italian winemaking tradition, as well as distilled beverages.
Tasting room hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Info: 410-879-4007 or fiorewinery.com
Harford Vineyard, 1311 W. Jarrettsville Road, Forest Hill: Winery specializing in small production of finely crafted wines.
Tasting room hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays
Info: 443-495-1699 or harfordvineyard.com
Mount Felix Vineyard and Winery, 2000 Level Road, Havre de Grace: The vineyard utilizes high density planting to create its sweet and dry wines.
Tasting room hours: 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Info: 410-939-0913 or mountfelix. com
CECIL BREWERIES
Bayheads Brewing Company, 2525 Augustine Herman Highway, Suite D, Chesapeake City: This nano brewery offers full tasting bar with seating, television and music. Bayheads offers a variety signatures, seasonals and special releases. Their beer on tap page, www. bayheadsbrewing.com/beer-list.php, shows an updated list.
Closed Mondays through Wednesdays; 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays; Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
Elk River Brewing Company, 112 E. Main St., Elkton: Elk River produces eight beers. Food is provided by C3ntral Tavern, located across the street.
3 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays; Noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays; Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
Firetower Farm Brewery, 785 Firetower Road, Colora: This brewery produces five beers, offered at area restaurants, with tastings at farmers markets.
Maryland Beer Company, 601 N. Bridge St., Elkton: The brewery serves eight beers. Dog-friendly.
Closed Monday and Tuesday; 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturdays; Noon to 8 p.m. Sundays
Valhalla Brewing Company, 41 Cherry Hill Road, Elkton: Valhalla offers $2 pints and flights during happy hours Wednesdays through Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m. on its five brews and serves dinner and lunch.
Closed Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays;
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Noon to 9 p.m. Sundays
HARFORD BREWERIES
Falling Branch Brewery, 805 Highland Road, Street: Small brewery striving to create small-batch Belgian-inspired brews. Outdoor beer garden open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: fallingbranchbeer.com
Independent Brewing Company, 418 N. Main St., Bel Air: Smallbatch, full-production craft brewery, featuring a large taproom.
Hours: noon to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays
Info: 410-960-2042 or independentbrew.com
Slate Farm Brewery, 2128 Whiteford Road, Whiteford: At the farm, see the brewery and the hops growing. On weekends, sample 14 brews in the tasting room or beer garden, grab a bite of the freshly prepared food and take a growler on the go.
Sundays April through December, Slate is at the Baltimore Farmers Market and Bazaar.
3 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays;
Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturdays;
Noon to 6 p.m. Sundays
Please note some tastings require a fee. List may not be all inclusive.
