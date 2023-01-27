Panthers Wilks Football

Carolina Panthers’ Steve Wilks warms up wearing a T-shirt in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin before an NFL football game between the Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks Tweeted “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t landed the team’s full-time head coaching position. The Panthers announced on Thursday, Jan. 26 they’ve agreed to hire Frank Reich as their new head coach.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

 Butch Dill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is “disappointed, but not defeated” that he didn’t land the team’s full-time head coaching position.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.