Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation for our upcoming Track and Field Clinics! This six-week program is designed for beginner runners (grades K-5) who want to learn something new and be active. Each clinic includes training in various events: running heats, sprints, distance, long jump, softball throw, and relays. The session will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cecil Arena, starting January 5th to February 9th. The cost of the program is $45 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Gardening for Toddlers
Gardening for toddlers (ages 2-5) will be offered at the Rising Sun Community Center every Tuesday from 9:30 am — 10:15 am. The program will run for a total of four weeks on Tuesday Mornings Starting May 3rd. The session will cost $25. May 3rd, May 10th, May 17th, May 24th. Children will grow veggies, fruit, and herbs while learning where our food comes from, what our food tastes like, and complete a craft to label or plant our seeds in. By the end of class, each child will have a small garden started that can be kept in a pot or planted in the ground. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Peewee Energy
Come out and let your kids have a ball during Peewee Energy! This program is a great way to let your child run off some energy while getting exercise during the cold winter months! Open play at Cecil Arena with access to balls, building blocks, tunnels, a bounce house, and more. Parents must stay and accompany children. Peewee Energy will be held at the Cecil Arena, for children ages 2-6, Tuesday mornings from 9:30 — 11 am starting January 11th. Tuesday’s (9:30 am — 11:00 am) -January 11, 18, 25 -Feb. 1,8,15, and 22 -March 1,15,29 -April 5, and 12. There will be an Easter Egg hunt on the last day of Peewee Energy. The cost of this 12-week session is $65. DROP-INS WELCOME! The drop-in COST is to be determined. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
