Girls Lacrosse Training (Grades K-5)
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be offering a girl’s lacrosse training for girls in grades K-5 this fall on the grass field behind the Cecil Arena. This program will happen on Thursday nights from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm starting September 9th for six (6) consecutive weeks. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Track and Field Clinics (Grades K-5)
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation for our upcoming Track and Field Clinics! This six-week program is designed for beginner runners (grades K-5) who want to learn something new and be active. Each clinic includes training in various events: running heats, sprints, distance, long jump, softball throw, and relays. There are a total of two upcoming Track and Field Clinics. Session one will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm at Perryville High School Track, starting September 15th to October 20th. Session two will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Cecil Arena, starting January 5th to February 9th.
Fitness Bootcamp
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation and register for our upcoming Fitness Boot Camp Program! Some people want it to happen. Some people wish it would happen. Boot Campers make it happen! Come battle through our 1-hour fitness boot camp on Monday mornings at 7 am. Located at the Cecil Arena, the 6-week boot camp will include circuit training using free weights, medicine balls, exercise bands, body weight, etc. The cost of this program is $50 per participant. Drop-ins are also welcome at $10/week. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Fall Adult Soccer League
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Fall Adult Soccer League. Which will begin playing games on Sunday, September 12th at the Calvert Park turf. Games will be played on Sunday nights beginning at 8 pm. Rosters, with signed waiver for each player, and $400 registration are due before teams will be scheduled. Teams will also pay ref fees of $20 per game, due to staff on-site at time of game. Team Registration Deadline is September 8th. Roster forms and waivers can be requested by emailing, Jake Hough at jhough@ccgov.org. *No individual registration allowed; all players must have a team. ** All programs will follow recommended state and county Covid protocols at the time of the program. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Elementary Movers Soccer
Cecil County Parks and Recreation in partnership with Cecil County Public Schools is pleased to announce Elementary Movers soccer. The participating Cecil County Elementary Schools and weekday sessions are Bainbridge ES — Thursday’s, Charlestown ES — Monday’s, Chesapeake City ES — Tuesday’s, Conowingo ES — Tuesday’s, Holly Hall ES — Tuesday’s, Leeds ES — Thursday’s, Rising Sun ES — Wednesday’s, and Perryville ES — Tuesday’s. Elementary Movers Soccer will be offered for 6 weeks in the fall, starting the week of October 11th. Movers will consist of 6 weeks of practices, 1 practice per week, with a play day at the end of the 6th week on a Saturday morning. Practices will run from dismissal until 5 pm at the school. Practice will be held each Monday afternoon for 6 weeks. Teams will have a maximum of 20 players, so register early to ensure your child’s spot! Playday will be Saturday, November 20th at a location/time TBD later. The cost of the program is $32 and includes a Team T-Shirt for use during the Play Day.
**All COVID protocols set by the state and CDC at the time of the program will be adhered to. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
