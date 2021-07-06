Tennis
One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center
Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410-
656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons.
Youth Basketball Clinic
This four-week basketball clinic is designed to teach children ages 6-13, the fundamentals of basketball. Campers will practice on a lower basket to encourage self-confidence and help reinforce proper technique. This clinic will begin on July 10th, 2021 and take place at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts from 10am to 12pm. The cost of this program is $40 per participant. This clinic will go on for a total of four weeks and will take place on Saturdays. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Safetyville — Cecil Manor Elementary School
This Summer register for our next Safetyville program at Cecil Manor Elementary School starting on July 12th. This program was designed in conjunction with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and CCPS. This program is offered to children ages 4 & 5 who will be taught safety habits and awareness through an interactive two-week program. Participants can choose from two sessions: 8:30am-10:30am or 10:45am-12:45am. The program is Monday-Thursday both weeks. The cost of this program is $42 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil Whig 07/07/2021
Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer
The season for Cecil Wolfpack is right around the corner! Cecil Wolfpack Football & Cheer includes Competition Cheer, 4&5y Flag Football, 6-7 Clinic Tackle, and 8-14u Competitive Tackle Football. The cost for flag football is $60, the cost for cheer is $150, and the cost for tackle football is $175. Minimum of $50 due at registration. You can also register online or by phone, by visiting cecilrec.recdesk.com or calling 410-656-5125.
Zumba Glow Party!!!
On Friday July, 23rd of 2021 the Rising Sun Community Center will be hosting a Zumba Glow Party from 7:00pm to 8:00pm. This program is for individuals ages 18-99. Cost of the program will be $15 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Summer STEAM Camps
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is pleased to introduce STEAM Summer Camps, hosted by Challenge Island! STEAM Camps are for children ages 5-12. Each camp will take place at the Rising Sun Community Center, and each camp will cost $85. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil County Parks and Recreation Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market
We have met our goal of 10 confirmed vendors for our first-ever pop-up Farmers ‘/Crafters’ Market this Summer on Saturday, August 21st. Market Hours will be from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm located at the Cecil Arena Outdoor Parking Lot. To get the Cecil Arena you must go to 2706 North East Rd., North East, MD 21921. It is recommended that you bring cash just in case. We hope to have more vendors at the time of this event. Confirmed Vendors Include: Usborne Books and More: Children’s books, Custom AF Creations: Tshirt line, stickers, handmade crafts, Sugargoddess Patisserie: Decorated sugar cookies, macarons, fruit pies, whoopie pies, gluten-free mini cakes, Fresh Source Farms LLC: Microgreens, fruits, and veggies, Beccie’s Bark-ery: Jams and jellies, dog bandanas, dog snuffle mats, Alpaca yarn, Alpaca crafts, The Robin’s Nest Pottery & Arts: Pottery, paintings, crafts, Natures Glow Co.: Hand-poured soy candles with essential oils all natural, Wits End Farm and Creations: Handmade goods, from noodle boards, to door hangers, Handcrafted By Megan: Home decor, and laser-cut blanks, Teacher Turned Mama Llama LLC: Sensory bins, playdough kits, resin numbers + letters & math stews based on numerous themes for children 3 & up! If you have any questions regarding this market, please call 410-656-5125.
