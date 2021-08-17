Intro to Crochet
Learn the foundational basics to crochet and begin your crafty adventure into the world of fiber arts. Learn a life skill and make pretty things.
Absolute beginners crochet, no experience necessary. Who knew we could make things out of strings?? This program will be held at the Rising Sun Community Center from anyone ages 13+, starting Thursday, September 9th from 6- 7 pm and will continue for 6 weeks. All supplies will be provided. Cost of the program is $40. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Cecil County Crafters’ and Farmers’ Market
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Farmers’/Crafters’ Market on Saturday August 21st from 9am to 1pm. The location of this market will be located at the outdoor parking lot of the Cecil Arena.
The address is 2706 North East Rd, North East, MD 21901. We currently have 15 confirmed vendors at this market. Those vendors are Usborne Books and More (With Sarah): Children’s books; Custom AF Creations: t-shirt line, stickers, handmade crafts; Sugargoddess Patisserie: Decorated sugar cookies, macarons, fruit pies, whoopie pies, gluten-free mini cakes; Fresh Source Farms LLC: Microgreens, fruits, and veggies; Beccie’s Bark-ery: Jams and jellies, dog bandanas, dog snuffle mats, Alpaca yarn, Alpaca crafts; The Robin’s Nest Pottery & Arts: Pottery, paintings, crafts; Natures Glow Co.: Hand-poured soy candles with essential oils all natural; Wits End Farm and Creations: Handmade goods, from noodle boards to door hangers; Handcrafted By Megan: Home decor, and laser-cut blanks; Teacher Turned Mama Llama LLC: Sensory bins, Play-Dough kits, resin numbers + letters & math stews based on numerous themes for children 3 & up; Tastefully Simple (With Jodi): Beer Bread, dessert mixes, sauces, and seasonings. Products are made to be served with fresh veggies and fruit. Sauces and Seasonings are perfect to spice up grilled veggies, stews, soups, and more, Giovanni’s copper creations: Copper wire creations as figures in insects. Dragonfox Designs: Offers jewelry that is all handmade and priced reasonably. Crazy Beach Boards by VerMin: Locally made Charcuterie Boards, Cheeseboards, cutting boards, customized with handles and sturdy feet. The Glittered Mason Jar: Offers a variety of ink or glitter tumblers, mugs, and other small trinkets all made by hand. We look forward to seeing you there!
Puppy Fun Run 2021
We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run. Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR first ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday September 25th. Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check-in for this event will occur from 8:15 am to 9:00 am. The fun run will start at 9:05am sharp. This event will run until 11:00 a.m. to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. With this, you get a matching t-shirt (for yourself) and a Bandana (for your Furry Friend).
**Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the t-shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend.
** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50-100 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one Bandana for their Furry Friend.
