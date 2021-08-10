Tennis Lessons Tennis One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410- 656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons.
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween Glow Zumbathon on October 22nd from 7:00 to 8:00pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance and performed primarily to Latin American dance music. The class is designed to burn up to 1200 calories. The cost of this program is $85 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
is a great way to connect with other mothers-to-be and establish friendships that go far beyond birth. The gentle exploration of prenatal yoga will help guide you and your unborn into a sense of relaxation and bonding. Join us for 5 weeks of 45-minute classes. Mommy time has never been more necessary. The program begins on October 6 and runs each Wednesday from 11-11:45 am for 5 weeks at the Rising Sun Community Center. Cost of the program is $75. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
