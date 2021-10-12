Cecil County Parks and Recreation introduces our “Youth Introduction to Soccer” program for ages 4-5. This 6-week introduction program to soccer will focus on basic skills and concepts of soccer. Time: Saturday Mornings from 10 am - 11 am. Start Date: 10/23/2021. End Date: 12/11/2021. 6 weeks 10/23, 10/30, 11/06, 11/13 (skip 11/20, and 11/27) 12/04, and 12/11. This program will take place at the Cecil Arena. This facility is a “NO CLEAT” facility. Parents/guardians are recommended to provide their players with sneakers, or indoor soccer shoes. The cost of this program is $32. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Thanksgiving Craft Day
Join Cecil County Parks and Recreation from 9:30 am - 10:15 am for Thanksgiving Crafting Day for children ages 3-5. Location: Rising Sun Community Center Date: November 16th, 2021. Join us for a day full of Thanksgiving Crafts for only $10! For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Gardening for Toddlers
Gardening for toddlers (ages 2-5) will be offered at the Rising Sun Community Center every Tuesday from 9:30 am - 10:15 am. The program will run for a total of four weeks on Tuesday Mornings Starting May 3rd. The session will cost $25. May 3rd, May 10th, May 17th, May 24th. Children will grow veggies, fruit, and herbs while learning where our food comes from, what our food tastes like, and complete a craft to label or plant our seeds in. By the end of class, each child will have a small garden started that can be kept in a pot or planted in the ground. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.