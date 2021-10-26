Your opinions matter to us the most! Visit https://forms.gle/qfWWkjY6xpGJgZ4T9 and fill out our Program Evaluation form. Please e-mail jhough@ccgov.org or call 410-656-5125 with any feedback regarding Cecil County Parks and Recreation’s events and programs.
Winter Crafts
Come make some winter crafts with us, using all kinds of different elements to make your own winter designs. The program will last for three weeks: December 7, 14, and 21. The class will be held on Friday mornings at the Rising Sun Community Center from 9:30 — 10:15 am. On the last day of class, participants will make Gingerbread houses! Drop-ins are welcome for this day. The cost for Drop-in will be determined soon. The registration cost is $20 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Santa’s Little Helpers Workshop
Handmade, precious gifts to cherish! Little hands will make their own keepsake gifts! Gifts include special ornaments, canvases, and photo holders! 6 special gifts wrapped and ready to gift! Santa’s Little Helpers Workshop is for children ages 3-7. This program will start Wednesday evenings for six consecutive weeks starting on November 3rd from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. This program will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Program Crafts Include: — Fingerprint Ornaments — Salt Shaker Snow Globe Ornaments — Popsicle Stick Ornaments — Wreath Photo Holder — Reverse Canvas Paintings — Santa and Reindeer Hands and Feet. The cost of the program is $32 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
