Cecil County Parks and Recreation in partnership with Cecil County Public Schools is pleased to announce Elementary Movers soccer. The participating Cecil County Elementary Schools and weekday sessions are Bainbridge ES - Thursday's, Cecilton ES – Tuesday’s, Charlestown ES - Monday's, Chesapeake City ES - Tuesday's, Conowingo ES - Tuesday's, Holly Hall ES - Tuesday's, Leeds ES - Thursday's, Rising Sun ES - Wednesday's, and Perryville ES - Tuesday's. Elementary Movers Soccer will be offered for 6 weeks in the fall, starting the week of October 11th. Movers will consist of 6 weeks of practices, 1 practice per week, with a play day at the end of the 6th week on a Saturday morning. Practices will run from dismissal until 5 pm at the school. Teams will have a maximum of 20 players, so register early to ensure your child's spot. Playday will be Saturday, November 20th at a location/time TBD later. The cost of the program is $32 and includes a Team T-Shirt for use during the Play Day.
**All COVID protocols set by the state and CDC at the time of the program will be adhered to. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Halloween Glow Zumbathon
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween Glow Zumbathon on October 22nd from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance and performed primarily in Latin American dance music. The class is designed to burn up to 1200 calories. The cost of this program is $15 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Tennis Lessons
Tennis Lessons Tennis One-on-one and group lessons are now available at the Rising Sun Community Center Tennis Courts. These lessons are taught by professional instructor Terry Tallman. Call 410- 656-5125 to schedule one-on-one lessons or visit cecilrec.recdesk.com for group lessons.
