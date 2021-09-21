Puppy Fun Run
We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run! Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR's first-ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday, September 25th. Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check-in for this event will occur from 8:15 am to 9:00 am. The fun run will start at 9:05 am sharp. This event will run until 11:00 am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one bandana for their Furry Friend.
**Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the T-Shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend.
** In-Person registration is allowed on site with cash payments only. 14 and up will receive a t-shirt and a dog bandana for $15. 13 and under the registration cost is only $5.
**Keep in mind shirt sizes range from Adult Small to Adult 3XL
**There is no change available on-site. You may also bring a check written out to Cecil County for the Puppy Run as well. For information, and to register please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Elementary Movers Soccer
Cecil County Parks and Recreation in partnership with Cecil County Public Schools is pleased to announce Elementary Movers soccer. The participating Cecil County Elementary Schools and weekday sessions are Bainbridge ES - Thursdays, Cecilton ES – Tuesdays, Charlestown ES - Mondays, Chesapeake City ES - Tuesdays, Conowingo ES - Tuesdays, Holly Hall ES - Tuesdays, Leeds ES - Thursdays, Rising Sun ES - Wednesdays, and Perryville ES - Tuesdays.
Elementary Movers Soccer will be offered for 6 weeks in the fall, starting the week of October 11th. Movers will consist of 6 weeks of practices, 1 practice per week, with a play day at the end of the 6th week on a Saturday morning. Practices will run from dismissal until 5 pm at the school. Teams will have a maximum of 20 players, so register early to ensure your child's spot! Playday will be Saturday, November 20th at a location/time TBD later. The cost of the program is $32 and includes a Team T-Shirt for use during the Play Day.
**All COVID protocols set by the state and CDC at the time of the program will be adhered to. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Program Survey
Your opinions matter to us the most! Visit https://forms.gle/qfWWkjY6xpGJgZ4T9 and fill out our Program Evaluation form. Please e-mail jhough@ccgov.org or call 410-656-5125 with any feedback regarding Cecil County Parks and Recreation’s events and programs.
