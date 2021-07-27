CCPR Farmers’
and Crafters’ Market
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Farmers’/Crafters’ Market on Saturday August 21st from 9am to 1pm. The location of this market will be located at the out-door parking lot of the Cecil Arena. The address is 2706 North East Rd, North East, MD 21901. We currently have 12 confirmed vendors at this market. Those vendors are Usborne Books and More (With Sarah): Children’s books; Custom AF Creations: Tshirt line, stickers, handmade crafts; Sugargoddess Patisserie: Decorated sugar cookies, macarons, fruit pies, whoopie pies, gluten-free mini cakes; Fresh Source Farms LLC: Microgreens, fruits, and veggies; Beccie’s Bark-ery: Jams and jellies, dog bandanas, dog snuffle mats, Alpaca yarn, Alpaca crafts; The Robin’s Nest Pottery & Arts: Pottery, paintings, crafts; Natures Glow Co.: Hand-poured soy candles with essential oils all natural; Wits End Farm and Creations: Handmade goods, from noodle boards to door hangers; Handcrafted By Megan: Home decor, and laser-cut blanks; Teacher Turned Mama Llama LLC: Sensory bins, playdough kits, resin numbers + letters & math stews based on numerous themes for children 3 & up; Tastefully Simple (With Jodi): Beer Bread, dessert mixes, sauces, and seasonings. Products are made to be served with fresh veggies and fruit. Sauces and Seasonings are perfect to spice up grilled veggies, stews, soups, and more, Giovanni’s copper creations: Copper wire creations as figures in insects. We look forward to seeing you there!
STEAM Camps
There is a total of 5 STEAM Camps remaining for the month of August and we do not want you to miss out! All camps will be at the Rising Sun Community Center and are for children ages 5-12. Each camp costs $85.00 per participant per camp. The names of the camps are Pet Palooza camp, Island-Tube Camp, STEAM across the Universe Camp, STEAM-Warts Camp of Wizards and Spells, Xtreme STEAM Gamer Camp. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Abrakadoodle Art Camp
There is only one more set of Abrakadoodle Art Camps left this Summer, and we do not want you to miss out on all the fun! Starting August 7th through September 4th Abrakadoodle Art will be hosting “Plug into Your Imagination” Camp for children ages 20-36 months from 9:45 am to 10:30 am, and children ages 3-5 years old from 11:00 to 11:45 am. The cost of the camp is $40.00 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
