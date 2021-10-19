Cecil County Parks and Recreation is now accepting Youth Basketball League (YBL) registrations. Registration is $80 per participant. Registration is by your school district. There will be a total of seven (7) leagues. 1st and 2nd grade COED, 3rd and 4th grade girls/boys, 5th and 6th grade girls/boys, and 7th and 8th grade girls/boys. Volunteer Coaches NEEDED: **Please contact Jake Hough at jhough@ccgov.org, for a volunteer coaching application. **We need volunteer coaches to make this program happen. ** For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Fitness Boot Camp
Come join Cecil County Parks and Recreation and register for our upcoming Fitness Boot Camp Program! Some people want it to happen. Some people wish it would happen. Boot Campers make it happen! Come battle through our 1-hour fitness boot camp on Monday mornings at 7 am. Located at the Cecil Arena, the 6-week boot camp will include circuit training using free weights, medicine balls, exercise bands, body weight, etc. The cost of this program is $50 per participant. Drop-ins are also welcome for $10 cash or check /on the day of the boot camp in-person. Drop-Ins can also call 410-656-5125 to pay for the dates they want to participate on. 11/01,11/08,11/15,11/22,11/29, and 12/06. This program starts November 1st, 2021. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
High School Futsal League
Cecil County Parks and Recreation will be offering Boy’s, and Girl’s High School Futsal League at the Cecil Arena. Futsal is an indoor soccer game with a few rule changes and a smaller, weighted ball. 6v6 (goalie included). Minimum of 8 players and a max of 12 per roster. Teams will be self-coached. Teams must wear the same color shirt; each team should bring a white and team color shirt each week. CCPR will supply a referee. ***Players must be on a team. There are no free agents. Please indicate your team’s name at the time of registration. *** Girl’s League: Games will start at 6:00 pm. Boy’s League: Games will start at 9:00 pm (Times could change depending on the number of teams registered). **The Cecil Arena is a NO Cleat Facility** 6-week League: Friday Nights — November 5th — November 12th — November 19th — December 3rd — December 10th — December 17th. Cost: $35 per player. Grades: 9-12. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
