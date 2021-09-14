We have our first ever Puppy Fun Run! Pick up a leash, and call your furry best friend, and head on over to CCPR’s first-ever Puppy Fun Run on Saturday, September 25th! Furry friends of all ages are welcome. Check-in for this event will occur from 8:15 am to 9:00 am. The fun run will start at 9:05 am sharp! This event will run until 11:00 am to ensure there is enough time for everyone to finish their optional 1-to-3-mile run/walk around the Calvert Park paved trail. Registration is only $15. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125. *First 50 registrants will receive one T-Shirt for themselves, and one bandana for their Furry Friend.
**Keep in mind that the person who registers for this event will get the T-Shirt for themselves, and a matching bandana for their Furry Friend. ** In-Person registration is allowed on site with cash payments only. 14 and up will receive a t-shirt and a dog bandana for $15. 13 and under the registration cost is only $5. **keep in mind shirt sizes range from Adult Small to Adult 3XL** There is no change available on-site. You may also bring a check written out to Cecil County for the Puppy Run as well. For information, and to register.
Prenatal Yoga is a great way to connect with other mothers-to-be and establish friendships that go far beyond birth. The gentle exploration of prenatal yoga will help guide you and your unborn into a sense of relaxation and bonding. Join us for 5 weeks of 45-minute classes. Mommy time has never been more necessary. The program begins on October 6 and runs each Wednesday from 11-11:45 am for 5 weeks at the Rising Sun Community Center. The cost of the program is $75. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
Halloween Glow
Zumbathon!!!
Cecil County Parks and Recreation is hosting a Halloween Glow Zumbathon on October 22nd from 7:00 to 8:00 pm at the Rising Sun Community Center. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program featuring movements inspired by various styles of Latin American dance and performed primarily in Latin American dance music. The class is designed to burn up to 1200 calories. The cost of this program is $15 per participant. For information, and to register. Please visit cecilrec.recdesk.com, or by calling 410-656-5125.
