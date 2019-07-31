ELKTON — First Friday at the arts council features the opening of the solo exhibition “This Point in Time,” showing works by Hema Antonio. The partner show, “Back to the Future,” will hang through the month of August in the back gallery. Join us and the Historical Society of Cecil County, for light refreshments from 5 to 8 p.m. and enjoy live music. There will be lots of colored chalk provided for anybody who feels like adding some art to the sidewalk which could be your practice for the Chalk the Walk activities coming to town from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. While you are enjoying the art and food inside the 135 E. Main St. gallery, take a sneak peek at the new deck and artistic features along the side of the building.
Summer Music in the Park starts Sunday, Aug. 4, running from 4 to 6 p.m. Celebrate the kickoff of the 2019 concert season with us at The Green on Main Street in North East. Tidewater Adams is our first featured performer and the concerts are sponsored, in part, by Integrity Real Estate. Bring blankets, chairs, snacks, family and friends to enjoy live music. Nobody says you can’t dance while you’re there! The arts council collects cash donations during intermission which are then used to offer scholarships to county students. Concerts on The Green take place every Sunday in August with performances from Howsmyhat (Aug. 11), Take 2 (Aug. 18), and Charlie Hitman (Aug. 25). Concerts will move to Pell Gardens in Chesapeake City for the month of September and will feature the Liv N Wright Trio (Sept. 1), Northern Chesapeake Symphony Orchestra Quartet (Sept. 8), Day Tripper (Sept. 15), Plan B (Sept. 22) and Great Train Robbery (Sept. 29).
Portrait drawing sessions are ongoing at the arts council, every Friday afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Live models are seated on the private, second floor gallery space for you to sketch, paint, or sculpt. Classes are $5 to drop-in. We are always looking for reliable models who want to sit for a couple of hours, make $20 and some new friends! Call us for details at 410-392-5740.
You have less than two weeks to apply for the arts council’s annual Community Art Development and Arts in Education grant awards. Visit our website for instructions and to get access to the application. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. These grants fund dance, theater performances, literary projects, art therapy and so much more. Last year the arts council awarded more than $40,000 to Cecil County nonprofit organizations to help us further our mission of, “presenting, promoting, and sustaining the arts.” For more information, call 410-392-5740 or scroll to the grant section of our website at www.cecilcountyartscouncil.org.
It’s that time of the year to rethink your décor. Sick of seeing dogs playing poker or that blurry café art piece you picked up as a souvenir? Are you “over” the country-garden-phase of decorating your walls? Go through your rooms, garages, basements, and attics and bring your gently used and no longer loved artwork to the gallery. Did you think you were going to make ceramic tiles or pick up watercolor or knit and crochet blankets, but never got around to it? Bring your unused and extra art supplies to us, too! The Annual Art and Supply Swap is about to happen! We will take your donations and gladly re-home them for you, no matter where they came from. Bring your art and supplies now through Aug. 12. The sale will run Aug. 14 to 16 with the “Name Your Price” clearance beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday. Call 410-392-5740 with questions.
Children’s artwork from the Summer Art Camps currently being held at Rudy Park, Windsor Village and the Family Education Center will join in a partner show with the works of Cecil County’s seniors! The Cecil County Administration Building will offer their wall space for this first time event called, “Sooner, Later and Everything in Between.” Between the children’s work and the seniors’ work will be a pop-up exhibition featuring, “Cecil County Faces & Places”. The CCF&P will feature hundreds of matted, 5-by-7-inch black-and-white photographs taken by amateur and professional photographers at public events, through the years. Some of the images are taken at parades, wade-ins, concerts, and picnics while others are taken during town and county meetings, presentations and fundraisers. Images are available for purchase and can also be ordered in a different size or in color. Proceeds from the sale of the photographs will go toward helping survivors of addiction re-enter the workforce. Children and seniors will enjoy a special lunch during their reception in late August. The photographs will hang in the administration building through October at which time they will move through the county to hang in public locations including the arts council and the library.
Drop-off for the next open exhibition, “Not So Private,” is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 27 through Sept. 4.
