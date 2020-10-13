District 10 Commander Bruce Edwards, Jr. of the Veterans of Foreign Wars announced the kick-off of the VFW’s annual Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition. High school students in grades 9 – 12 and middle school students in grades 6-8 in this area have the opportunity to compete and win thousands of dollars in national awards.
The VFW enacted the Voice of Democracy competition in 1947 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic-themed essay. The Patriot’s Pen contest soon followed. The theme for the 2020-2021 Voice of Democracy competition is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” and the theme for the Patriot’s Pen competition is “What is Patriotism to Me?”
Students begin by competing at the local Post level. Post winners advance to District competition with District winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards.
Each year, thousands of students participate nationwide. Deadline for student entries is October 31, and interested students and teachers should contact their local VFW Post in Cecil County: 6027 in North East, 7687 in Chesapeake City, 8175 in Elkton, or 8185 in Port Deposit.
Download the entry forms at https://www.vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships
