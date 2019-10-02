ELKTON — A new state law and illegal vaping materials are top concerns for viability of local vape shop businesses, which represent a considerable chunk of economic activity in Cecil County.
Like many product and services, there are legitimate vaping materials and there are illegal ones. And it’s the black market products that are about to cause those operating within the law to go out of business, according to Cecil County’s vape shop owners.
A new Maryland law that makes the legal age to use any tobacco product 21 and older went into effect on Oct. 1. And the White House has proposed a ban on all flavored vape juices under the assumption that the fruit and candy flavors attract young people.
More than 800 cases of vape-related lung injury have been reported in the US, with 12 deaths so far according to the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta.
While Maryland has reported cases of injury, there are no deaths among those.
As more cases of lung disease connected to e-cigarettes — or vaping — are found, Joe Brown, owner of Cloud 9 Vapor Lounge at 321 West Main St. in Rising Sun is urging the public to get educated and learn that these illnesses are not from legitimate vaping products.
“They are adding a chemical called ‘Vitamin E Oil’ as a filler or a thickener,” Brown said of these black market pre-filled pods purported to contain THC. Also known as tetrohydrocannabinol, THC is the ingredient in marijuana that creates the high, or the hallucinations. “When it’s (vitamin E oil) heated it becomes toxic. This is not in regulated E-juice, period. Never has been, never will.”
The same message is coming from Wesley Vape Shops where owner Richard Wesley and Collin McIlvried, district manager are also worried that the public is being misinformed.
“The CDC and the FDA are not very clear when they stated the issues were caused by vaping,” McIlvried said. Federal officials need to point out that the lung illnesses and deaths have been traced back to black market vaping products with THC, he said.
“E-cigarettes with nicotine is not the source.”
Like Brown, McIlvried and Wesley worry that the customers they have who vape as a way off of nicotine will go back to smoking if the misinformation continues.
“Instead of targeting the problem they’ve demonized the entire industry,” McIlvried said. “There are vape shop owners who can’t sleep at night.”
“This is driving people back to cigarettes,” Wesley said. “1,300 people die from smoking related illness every day.”
As a former cigarette smoker, McIlvried said his use of vaping has reduced his nicotine intake significantly and he is planning to go to an even lower dose, which can be accomplished with e-cigarettes. All three Wesley Vape Shops, in Elkton, Fair Hill and Havre de Grace, have also seen former smokers make the transition.
“You will see the person who smoked three packs a day,” he said. Over time that person will lower the percentage of nicotine in the juice he vapes.
“Our success is with that person who used to smoke and we never see again.”
On the other hand, some stay with vaping but at zero nicotine, he said, referring to it as ‘maintenance.’
Maryland Law Changes
As of Oct. 1, the age to purchase tobacco products in Maryland, which includes vape products, was raised from 18 to 21.
Wesley said it might have been a better idea to grandfather the age in, going from 18 to 19 this year, gradually working up to 21 since there are already those in that age group who — until Sept. 30 — were legal. All employees are trained in how to ask for ID and the signs of trouble, not unlike when a person of legal age tries to buy alcohol for a minor.
“If we catch wind of it, or if they say, “I’m buying this for my child” then we say I’m sorry but you’re breaking the law,” he said. “We have always been very strict.”
To aid employees, McIlvried trains with the mantra “Before this date in ‘98.”
Brown supports that measure but said the proposal from Pres. Donald Trump to ban flavored E-juices across the board is wrong and will have a serious impact on his bottom line.
“It will put every vape shop in the country out of business if they ban all the flavors,” Brown said. “Nobody wants tobacco flavor.”
Customers at Cloud 9 range in age from mid 20s to the 70s. Brown himself likes the apple cider donut flavor.
“I sell a lot of blue raspberry,” he said. There are cookie flavors and even a Grape Kool-Aid that’s popular. There are E-juices with no nicotine and others with graduated amounts. Brown was a regular smoker who began vaping 7 years ago to quit. He’s down to a 3% nicotine solution.
“It’s really going to wreck the economy if they ban flavors,” he said. “Every adult that comes in here wants a flavor.”
McIlvried said he does have one or two customers who prefer the nicotine flavor juices but he does not keep it in stock, and special orders for those select few.
“90 percent of our business is adults and adults prefer flavors,” he said. Candy and fruit flavors are the most popular. McIlvried likes coffee and caramel while Wesley reaches for the fruit flavors.
Legislators at the federal level are also targeting the fast food style e-cigarette market with products popular among teenagers with names such as Juul, Fuse and Blu.
“I refuse to sell Juul. They’re garbage,” Brown said. Available just about anywhere, he said these brands are cheaper and easier to conceal. “Which is important to the kids.”
He added that those particular brands are owned by the big tobacco companies and largely unregulated.
“So you don’t know what’s in it. Kids are getting hooked on it,” he said, adding that for a young non-smoker whose only goal is to fit in with a certain group, using a product that can have as much as 50 mg of nicotine can become addictive quickly. Cigarettes carry anywhere from 15 to 200 mg of nicotine plus the added chemical components.
And Wesley takes issue with these studies of vape use among children and teens.
“I think some of the studies are skewed,” he said. A young person who takes one hit of vape in a 30 day period is considered a user, he said.
There is one study they do like, however. Georgetown University Medical Center and its Lombardi Comprehensive Canter Center found that smoking cessation is more successful when paired with vaping.
“So 6.6 million lives could be saved annually if all smokers would switch to vaping,” McIlvried said. “These are a 95 percent safer alternative to cigarettes.”
