NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A University of Delaware student has been charged with assaulting his ex-girlfriend last week.
University officials said the man was separated from the school Tuesday and his fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, has revoked his membership, but some students have protested in recent days, saying the university’s public response wasn’t fast enough, The News Journal reported. The school released a statement to students Tuesday night, four days after the attack. One protest Wednesday night drew more than 500 people to Newark’s Main Street.
After the woman, who is also a student, went to her ex’s apartment early Friday, he asked why she was at another fraternity and got violent, spray painting her eyes and strangling her to the point of unconsciousness, according to court documents.
She escaped and called 911 when the man threw her out of his apartment and down a set of stairs, court documents state. At a local hospital, the woman was treated for severe bruises and cuts to her head, lip, neck, chest and knees.
The man was charged with kidnapping, second- and third-degree assault, strangulation, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief and posted bond on Tuesday.
The Associated Press is not naming the man to protect the woman’s identity.
