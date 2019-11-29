This undated handout photo provided by the British Museum shows a coin which was part of a £3 million Viking hoard, metal detectorists George Powell and Layton Davies have been convicted of stealing. Two amateur British treasure-hunters have on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 been imprisoned for stealing a hoard of 1,100-year-old Anglo-Saxon coins and jewelry valued at millions of pounds. Experts say the hoard, much of which is still missing, could shed new light on a period when Saxons were battling Vikings for control of England.