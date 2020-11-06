Republican President Donald Trump had a strong showing in Harford and Cecil counties and throughout the eastern and western portions of the state, but Democrat Joe Biden unofficially took the state according to election results provided by the Maryland State Board of Elections Wednesday morning.
In Harford County, Trump received 60 percent of the unofficial vote tally with 69,468 votes, Biden received just 37.5 percent or 43,381 votes. In Cecil County, Trump garnered 66 percent or 26,067 votes while Biden received 12,476, or 31.6 percent.
Statewide Biden received 1,340,115 votes to Trump’s 730,848 votes. As there are a significant number of mail-in ballots statewide remaining to be counted, the final numbers may look somewhat different from current figures.
Nationwide, the Presidential race remains tight, with several states, including Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia too close to call.
In the race for the District 1 U.S. House of Representatives seat, incumbent Republican Andy Harris received 55,467 votes in Harford County, which amounts to 71.4 percent of votes, while his challenger, Democrat Mia Mason received 22,031 votes, or 28.4 percent. In Cecil County the numbers were similar, with Harris receiving 68.6 percent of the votes, or 26,347 to Mason’s 12,026, good for 31.3 percent of the vote. District-wide Harris received just over two-thirds of the total votes cast with 66.9 percent or 209,829 votes, Mason received 103,280 votes.
In the race for District 2 U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Democrat C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger received 20,059 votes, good for 55.9 percent, while his challenger, Republican Johnny Ray Salling received 15,782 votes for 44.0 percent of the final tally. District-wide Ruppersberger leads Salling with 135,565 votes to 67,677 with 31 percent reporting as of Wednesday morning.
In Cecil County the county executive race between Republican Danielle Hornberger and Democrat Jeff Kase has been won by Hornberger according to unofficial tallies. As of Wednesday morning, Hornberger had 25,517 votes to 12,575 for Kase. While there are mail-in ballots outstanding, it is not believed they will change the end result in the race.
Cecil County also had a contested race for school board in which Diane Racine Heath is the presumptive winner with 17,210 votes to 13,705 votes for Sam Davis.
In Cecil County the ballot also included a ballot question that would have amended the county’s charter to expand the number of county residents eligible to run for county positions. Voters approved the proposed measure, according to unofficial results, with 18,677 voting for the measure and 15,402 voting against the measure.
Statewide there were two ballot measures, both of which appear to have been approved by voters, based upon figures available Wednesday. Question 1 would give the Maryland General Assembly more control over certain aspects of the state budget process. That measure received 1,437,400 votes, or 74.1 percent in favor of the proposal. Question 2 would expand gaming to include sport and event wagering. That measure passed with 66. 3 percent of the vote, or 1,336,346 votes.
