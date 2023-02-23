Phillies Baseball

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner smiles during a spring training baseball workout Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — The past few years have been a bit of a whirlwind for Trea Turner. They included a World Series title in Washington, a trade to Los Angeles — and then an 11-year, $300 million contract that brought him back to the NL East.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.