FILE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Aug. 12, 2022, in Cincinnati. The Tennessee Titans hope they have filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver Hopkins by agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans hope they’ve filled their major need at wide receiver with three-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing to terms on a two-year deal worth $26 million with incentives that could push that to $32 million, a person familiar with the agreement said Sunday.

