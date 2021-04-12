If you go
If you go
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host Artists in Action through Sunday, Aug. 22, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
Artists will be available from approximately 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is required and is by donation; $5 is suggested. There is no charge for members.
For more information or a complete list of participating artists, call 410-326-4640 or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
