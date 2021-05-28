“Sky Stories & Earth Treasures” will feature the acrylic paintings of Ken Wiggins and paper sculptures from artist, Linda Majewski, in the Special Exhibit Gallery at The Palette & The Page from June 29th through July 30th. Meet the artists, enjoy the show and the soothing Celtic harp music of Deb Mackie during the Downtown Elkton Art Loop, Friday, July 2nd, 5pm-8pm.
The First Friday event, July 2, 2021 at The Palette & The Page Gallery will present the acrylic paintings by Ken Wiggins and paper flora designs by Linda Majewski.
The reception is from 5pm-8pm and will have live Celtic Harp Music by Deb Mackie during the Opening. The show will be in the Special Exhibit Gallery through Friday, July 30th
Ken Wiggins majored in art at the University of Delaware. He worked professionally for about fifteen years as an art director and creative director in various advertising agencies in Wilmington and Baltimore before taking a different career direction as a military officer.
Although he stopped working professionally as an artist in the mid 1980s, Ken continued to practice as an artist as a pastime. Ken has dozens of sketchbooks completed over the years in graphite, charcoal, colored pencil, watercolor, oils and acrylic. His recent work has been focused on sea and sky. Those subjects offer thousands of possibilities and offer the freedom to simply push color around on canvas and see what happens. Ken does this because it is fun. He loves the happy accident (which compensates for his imperfect technical skills). Ken is a stalwart supporter of the Cecil County Public Library and will be donating all of the profits from his sales to CCPL.
Dimensional paper artist Linda Majewski creates naturally-inspired paper botanicals. As a child, the surest way to keep Linda quiet was to provide her with construction paper, scissors, crayons, and glue. While her tools and materials have become a bit more sophisticated, Linda’s love of creating with paper has only grown stronger. With nature as inspiration, Linda designs fanciful flora evocative of their real-life counterparts. Using paints, inks, and dyes, she colors a variety of paper types and then assembles each piece by hand. Linda specializes in succulents and has recently branched out into flowers and bonsai. She’s always exploring more ways to work with paper. She is a current member of the Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen and the First State Craft Guild.
Performing on her Celtic Harp during the First Friday Art Loop will be Deb Mackie. Come enjoy her soothing music.
Masks are optional, but they ask that you maintain 3 feet distance from one another. The event is free.
The exhibit in the Gallery is from Tuesday, June 29th through Friday, July 30th.
The Palette & The Page’s regular hours, other than First Fridays, are Tuesday through Saturday 12p.m. — 6p.m.
About The Palette
& The Page
Established in November 2009, The Palette & The Page is a woman owned gallery that carries art by local artists, books by local authors, and gently loved books. The gallery also offers workshops in the arts. We are located in Elkton, MD, a designated Arts and Entertainment District in the State of Maryland. Our goals are many: to support Artists, Authors, Musicians, Poets, the Arts, other small and local businesses, and to provide YOU a place to find unique, handmade, artistic items for yourself and gifts for your family and your friends.
