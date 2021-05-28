The Newark Arts Alliance returns with its perennial favorite, The Newark Garden Tour” on Saturday, May 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00p.m., rain date on May 23. The event features a self-guided tour of six area gardens in Newark and Landenberg, PA. As guests stroll through the gardens, they’ll find live music, artists sketching, painting and photographing, garden ceramics for sale and the garden hosts available to share information about their gardens.
Gardens both small and large (over ten acres) include water features, a grove of trees, vegetable gardens, chickens, beehives, native plant varieties, vegetable gardens and trashy sculpture.
New this year is an Artisan Bird House sale with 22 artist-decorated houses offered for sale at the Newark Arts Alliance with all proceeds benefiting the NAA.
Tickets are $20 and $18 for Newark Arts Alliance members. They can be purchased online at: https://www.newarkartsalliance.org/event/newark-garden-tour-2021/ Garden brochure with map will be emailed to guests on the day before the tour or can be picked up in person at the Newark Arts Alliance. Guests are asked to wear face masks and maintain social distance during the event. Tickets are also available at the NAA on the day of the tour. All proceeds benefit the Newark Arts Alliance.
For more information, visit The Newark Arts Alliance at the Market East Plaza at 276 E. Main St., Suite 102, Newark, DE., and on the website: www.newarkartsalliance.org or call: 302-266-7266.
The Newark Arts Alliance, now in its 28th year, continues to offer the community a variety of arts programs throughout the year. This organization is supported, in part, by a grant from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts. The Division promotes Delaware events on DelawareScene.com
