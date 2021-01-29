With its proximity to the Chesapeake Bay, Cecil County is home to many beautiful parks and outdoor attractions.
State parks include:
Elk Neck State Park, 4395 Turkey Point Road, North East:
Elk Neck State Park is located on a peninsula formed by the Chesapeake Bay on the west and the Elk River on the east. The park boasts over 2,188 acres of varied landscapes including marshlands, wooded areas, white clay cliffs and beaches.
The park is divided into four areas:
• Turkey Point Lighthouse is located at the southern tip of the Elk Neck peninsula. Enjoy views of the Chesapeake Bay and surrounding lands. In addition, hawks and eagles can be viewed at the Raptor Viewing Field. Parking is very limited.
• North East Beach Area is a day-use area located in the western portion of the park. It features a swimming beach, canoe/kayak launch, tire playground, picnic shelters, picnic tables and grills.
• Rogues Harbor Boat Launch Facility offers public boating access to the Elk River, and fishing piers.
• The Elk River Camping Area is located on the eastern portion of the peninsula and offers more than 200 campsites, 15 cabins (seven mini/ camper cabins and eight rustic cabins), a youth group camping area, park store, playground and a nature center.
Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area, 300 Tawes Drive, Elkton:
Fair Hill is a 5,656-acre natural resources management area. Its attractions include a turf course, where steeplechase, timber course and flat races are held Memorial Day weekend and the Fair Hill International eventing competition is held in October. The fairgrounds host the annual Cecil County Fair every July (www.cecilcountyfair.org). Also located at the fairgrounds are the Edward L. Walls Activity Hall and The Tea Barn.
Other features include:
• Foxcatcher Farm Covered Bridge;
• Big Elk Creek;
• A blazed trail from each parking lot which joins the park’s trail system;
• The Fair Hill Nature and Environmental Center;
• Two primitive camping areas for youth groups;
• Equestrian camping facilities.
Susquehanna State Park, 4122 Wilkinson Road, Havre de Grace (Harford County):
Located along the Susquehanna River valley with its heavy forest cover and rocky terrain, Susquehanna State Park offers a wide variety of outdoor recreational opportunities. It offers endless trails for hikers, bikers and horseback riders; the Rock Run Grist Mill; fishing, boating and camping; and pavilions for picnics.
The Steppingstone Farm Museum is also located within the park.
Here a few other outdoor attractions and other local parks to enjoy:
Ben Cardin C&D Canal Trail, trailhead at the foot of Lock Street, north Chesapeake City: The Ben Cardin segment of the trail connects with Delaware’s Mike Castle Trail and wanders along the canal, end to end, for 17 miles to Delaware City. The trail is popular with walkers, joggers and bicyclists.
Conowingo Park, 1775 Susquehanna River Road, Conowingo: The 32.56-acre park has multi-purpose fields, including two baseball fields, a playground and paved trail.
North East Community Park, end of Walnut Street on the Northeast River: This 10-acre park has four pavilions — the Crouch, Benjamin and Levy, and the Gilbert Lighthouse Pavilion, which can all be rented for private events. The North East Community Park has restrooms (open April to November), a children’s playground, ample space for fishing and day docking at the pier. The park also has paved walkways throughout and benches for resting.
Calvert Regional Park, 304 Brick Meeting House Road, North East: Park includes basketball courts, natural grass multi-purpose field, pavilion, playground, synthetic turf multi-purpose field and walking trails.
Elkton
John P. Stanley Memorial Park (Meadow Park), Delaware Avenue, Elkton: The park has a walking track, trails, a playground, access to the Big Elk Creek for fishing, a pavilion complete with BBQ grills and wide open spaces for football and soccer games as well as enjoying fresh air.
Howard’s Pond, East Main Street, Elkton: This pond was built by Jacob A. Howard to provide an annual supply of ice in 1867, but it also makes a fine ice skating feature.
Marina Park, Bridge Street, Elkton: With Walking trails and basketball courts and tennis courts, the town of Elkton has expanded this park with a floating boat dock so now watermen can boat out to the Elk River and beyond.
Elkton Skate Park, Delaware Ave., Elkton.
Brantwood Park, 1190 Augustine Herman Highway, Elkton: One of the latest additions to the county’s park, 121 acres of walking paths and two ponds. The northern half is open for public use, including a playground.
Perryville
Perryville Community Park, 100 Marion Tapp Parkway, Perryville: The park contains 168.5 acres, with 44 acres of amenities: water access, fishing pier, horseshoe pits, tennis courts, baseball and softball fields, basketball and volleyball courts, a playground, pavilions and more.
Lower Ferry Park & Pier, 104 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville: The pier is located at 259 Broad St., a tot-lot, bandshell and benches and picnic tables.
Ice House Park, 411 Roundhouse Drive, Perryville: The park is a license-free fishing zone.
Port Deposit
Earline Brown Memorial Park (Spot-in-Rock): 23 Race St., Port Deposit: The park has picnic tables, grills, playground equipment and abasketball court.
Marina Park, 162 S. Main St., Port Deposit: Park offers a boat ramp, floating docks, jetty, gazebo, picnic areas, pavilion, monuments, open space, playground and fishing area.
Rice Tot Lot, 45 N. Main St., Port Deposit: Park offers a playground for the younger children.
The Promenade, from Town from Marina Park to Tome’s Landing Condos, along the waterfront. An idyllic, easy 1-mile walk, perfect for viewing the sunrise or sunset.
Rising Sun
Diddie Richardson Park, 225 E. Main St., Rising Sun: The park contains a playground with small tot and adolescent children playground equipment with a picnic tables.
Triangle Dog Park and Trails, 569 N. Walnut S., Rising Sun: Park offers benches and classrooms.
Veterans Community Park of Rising Sun, 300 Kirks Court, Rising Sun: The park offers a playground and small tot and adolescent playground equipment, a lighted basketball court, picnic tables, benches and a pavilion. The park is handicapped accessible.
