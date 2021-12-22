Growing up less than an hour from Baltimore, Maryland Terrapins football coach Mike Locksley remembers the sights and sounds of Camden Yard and the longstanding rivalry between the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.
Locksley and the Terps (6-6) will get to have one of college football’s most unique experiences next week as they face Virginia Tech (6-6) in the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl in the home of the Yankees, Yankee Stadium.
The game will kickoff at 2:20 p.m. EST and be broadcast on ESPN.
The game is the 11th and is the only FBS bowl game to be played at a Major League Baseball Stadium. Rutgers is the Big 10 Conference team with the most appearances in the game with 2. Former Maryland rivals from the Atlantic Coast Conference — Boston College and Syracuse — also have two games each in the Pinstripe Bowl.
“As a kid, you grow up and watching the Orioles, and understanding what the rivalry is like,” Locksley said. “And to be able to play a game in such an iconic venue is one of those experiences that our players are looking forward to and something they will always remember.”
Locksley went on to say that being able to experience New York City during the Christmas season was a special treat for his coaches, players and the Maryland faithful who the team hopes will invade the Empire State in droves to support the Terrapins in their first bowl game appearance since 2015.
The team has spent the first part of the bowl preparation process looking at wear some of the young players are in their development and what improvements the program can make before the team will begin focusing on a game plan for the Hokies.
“These first five or six practices for us, will be more developmental practices than they are Virginia Tech,” Locksley said. “This really is the start of our 2022 season. As a coaching staff we started our game planning but. We have what we call a prescription for each player as to some fundamental things that we want to see them improve on the next six practices and that gives us time to develope our roster and our young players who haven’t played a lot for us a chance to develop and we will get into the brunt of our preparation for Virginia Tech after practice number six.”
The Hokies will be a team coming in hungry after losing five of their last eight games overall. The team also will be trying to send the outgoing staff with a victory. After head coach Justin Fuente was fired, JC Price took over and will be interim head coach through the bowl game before former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry takes the reigns of the program. Price will have a spot on the new staff under the direction of Pry.
While Locksley wants his team to soak in the atmosphere and have as much fun as possible in New York City, the goal remains to put it all aside on game day to get the win.
“I cautioned our team,” Locksley said. “We want to have fun and let them take in this bowl experience as much as possible, but the goal is to go up and win. Not just to be in it.”
Part of the leadership will certainly come from quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa is a finalist for 2021 Polynesian National Player of the Year after throwing for 3,595 yards and 24 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions. Tagovailoa also completed 68.4% of his passes in leading the team to its first bowl game in six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.