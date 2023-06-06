Horse Deaths Synthetic Surfaces

FILE — Horses kick up the new synthetic track surface as they race at Gulfstream Park, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Hallandale Beach, Fla. From owners to trainers to jockeys to bettors, the debate is vigorous on whether synthetic surfaces are a potential answer to creating safer training and racing conditions. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

 Wilfredo Lee

Dirt flying as horses race around the track. Fans cheering as their favorite thunders down the stretch, hooves pounding toward the finish line.

Sign Up For Newsletters

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.