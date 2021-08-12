Representing the United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” The U.S. Army Blues Swamp Romp has been active for almost two decades, performing traditional jazz and folk music of Louisiana in support of recruiting and community outreach initiatives throughout our nation. See them on Saturday, Aug. 21, on the Queenstown Bank Courthouse Stage at 7:45 p.m. in Denton at Caroline Summerfest before the 9 p.m. fireworks. Caroline Summerfest is a free family festival, a 32-year tradition in historic downtown Denton. For more information, carolinesummerfest.com.
DENTON — For 32 years the annual Caroline Summerfest Festival in Denton has marked the turn toward fall in Caroline County. As vacations wind down and families prepare to return to the regular schedules set by school days, Summerfest has symbolized one last hurrah of family, friends, and food coupled with great music on three stages, free arts activities and local non-profits raised funds and friends for their good works in the year to come.
The “Under The Stars” theme signals an adjustment in festival operation hours to early evening hours for the two-day event on Friday, Aug. 20, and Saturday, Aug. 21, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Free parking and shuttle bus transportation are available from the Health and Public Services Building located at 407 South Seventh St. on both days.
Event highlights include a Friday Car Show, street-level marching band performances by the North Caroline Band of Blue and the Colonel Richardson Spirit of the Revolution, and stage performances by regional musician favorites like the Devon Beck Band (hip-hop, rap), The G-Method band with Guthrie Mathews and the Choptank River Big Band. Before the Saturday fireworks finale at 9:00 p.m., there is a kid-friendly “Touch and Truck” event and performances by New and Used Bluegrass, Spark In Da Pan (Caribbean steel drums with a popular twist) and the U.S. Army Band’s Swamp Romp, performing folk and jazz music of the New Orleans region.
Both days include firetruck and bounce rides, sand sculptor George Zaiser, live animal displays by DNR Scales and Tales, and street performances. For more information, go to carolinesummerfest.com.
The event is supported by the Caroline County Council of Arts Inc. with support from the Maryland State Arts Council. It is produced by the town of Denton and Caroline County Recreation and Parks with additional support from local business and community volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.