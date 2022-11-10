Less than a month separates us from the conclusion of high school football, the last breathe of the fall sports season.
Six teams from the county, alongside countless individuals are still in contention for team and individual state title berths. Here is what you need to know of each of the remaining schools.
Class 1A Girls Soccer Semifinals: Perryville
Arguably the top storyline of the county’s fall sporting season, Perryville will look to keep their perfect season alive on Saturday when Class 1A’s top-seed faces No. 4 Fallston. A win over the Cougars would put Perryville in its first state title game since 2006.
Class 1A Boys Soccer Semifinals: Perryville
Following in the footsteps of the top-ranked Perryville girls, the boys of Perryville are on a similar path to a state championship. The Panthers come off a 4-3 quarterfinal win over Pocomoke. The Panthers will aim to make its first appearance in the state championship in school history.
No. 4 Perryville battles No. 1 Brunswick at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Linganore High School. The Railroaders are the defending 1A state champion.
Class 1A Football Regional Second Round: Perryville, Bohemia Manor
For the second straight year, the Eagles and Panthers will have an opportunity to reach the state quarterfinals. Unlike a season ago, the pair will not meet in the second round of regional play.
No. 3 Perryville visits No. 2 Green Street Academy with a chance to reach its third-straight state quarterfinals appearance in the state playoffs since 2019. Perryville dominated Kent County in the first round of regionals with a 44-14 romping of the Trojans.
The No. 4 Eagles enter their matchup with top-seed Colonel Richardson sharing an identical record with the Panthers, along with similar results in its first round regional playoff game. The Eagles picked apart Surrattsville for a 57-21 win over the Hornets.
Bo Manor aims to reach the state playoffs for the first time since its 2002 state championship victory.
Class 1A Boys Cross Country Championships: Bohemia Manor, Michael Young (Perryville)
The Eagles will take on the state meet as a team, looking to improve upon its 5th place team finish from a year ago. Evan Wakefield serves as the top runner for the Eagles, coming off a 3rd place, 17:08.90 performance at regionals.
Perryville’s Michael Young will represent the Panthers individually, after finishing with a 17:48.40 and 8th place finish at regionals.
Class 1A Girls Cross Country: Skylar Pizzulli, Kathryn Scott
The pair of Eagles will represent Bo Manor individually after their respective 20:49.90 and 20:51.80 times at the regional meet. Pizzulli finished 4th, while Scott took home 5th place.
Class 2A/1A Football Regional Second Round: Elkton, Rising Sun
The Golden Elks and the Tigers meet on Friday with a spot in the state quarterfinals on the line. Rising Sun comes off a first-round bye as the region’s top seed, while Elkton looks to reach another 2A/1A state quarterfinal. Elkton defeated Cambridge South-Dorchester 7-6 last Friday.
The Tigers are searching for their first state quarterfinal appearance since 2001. Elkton visits Rising Sun at 6 p.m. on Friday.
Class 2A Boys Cross Country Championships: Rising Sun, Daniel Katz (North East), Aidan McCullough (North East)
For the second straight year, Rising Sun will run as a team in the state meet. The Tigers took home 15th place as a team in 2021. Rising Sun is led by senior John Ferry, who placed 3rd at 2A regionals with a time of 16:54.30.
Daniel Katz and Aidan McCullough will look to bring individual state hardware for the Indians. Katz placed 5th at regionals (17:14.00) while McCullough snagged 7th place (17:23.50).
Class 2A Girls Cross Country Championships: Rising Sun, Leanna Rogers (North East)
The Rising Sun girls will also once again appear at the state meet as a team. The Tigers finished in 9th place a year ago. Senior Emily Wishart took 5th place at regionals (20:26.50) and served as the team’s top runner.
North East’s Leanna Rogers will aim to continue her dominance on the individual side, after placing 3rd at the regional meet in a time of 19:30.30.
