A bill at the Maryland General Assembly would prohibit Confederate flags, swastikas and other hate symbols at public schools.
The legislation specifically restricts nooses, Confederate symbols and swastikas from school grounds. All those are controversial symbols with connotations of hate groups, racism and violence.
Legal precedent gives schools the legal latitude to regulate and restrict what students, teachers and staff wear. We have seen that most prominently with dress codes but also with more controversial, vulgar and extremist symbols.
The trial over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as assaults against Asian-Americans (including the most recent one in New York), certainly shows the importance of loving our neighbors as ourselves. We need to look at our own words and hearts, as well as our institutions, politics and culture as we strive to be better neighbors.
The challenge within the legislation is a provision that allows school districts to further define “hate symbols,” according to the Capital News Service.
There are legitimate concerns about that part of the hate symbols bill and what exactly constitutes a hate symbol.
There are and will be school board members, district superintendents and school staff who would like to ban images of former President Donald Trump and believe red Make America Great Again (MAGA) hats and shirts are hate symbols. We have certainly seen the censoring of pro-Trump, conservative and politically non-conformist voices and speech on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube — as well as in corporate America.
There are also some on the political right who contend Black Lives Matter (BLM) is extremist. Could BLM gear be specifically banned in more conservative districts via this measure?
Others might try to utilize the well-intended bill to censor and restrict other voices they don’t like. That could range from Evangelical Christians to LGBTQ rights advocates.
We always worry about slippery slopes and unintended consequences when it comes to speech.
We know First Amendment rights can be curtailed by schools. We know supporters of the hate symbols bill are well-intended.
There are just potential unintended consequences that could arise from this measure.
Those consequences and some potential challenges from the legislation should be seriously considered in Annapolis.
