A Good Samaritan jumped from the Route 90 bridge on Sunday to save a baby who had been ejected from a truck after a serious car accident. The infant had landed in Assawoman Bay in Ocean City.
The Good Samaritan literally jumped into action to pull the baby from the bay on a warm Sunday afternoon.
The baby was transported to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, and several others involved in the car accident were also transported to hospitals on Shore. The event feels like it is from a movie.
But it shows the real life chances we all have to help others. Some of those opportunities are more dramatic — such as a leap from a bridge.
But we have chances throughout each day to treat others with kindness, compassion and forgiveness. We also have opportunities to help others — including friends, family and coworkers.
We often do not know what a kind word or compliment or compassion can do for someone in dire straits.
There are so many things in the world to drive us apart — that includes politics and social media, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.
It is far too easy to chastise, criticize and condemn.
The stories of Good Samaritan resonate because they show the best of humanity — the best of ourselves. It is what we should strive for everyday. Such actions also inspire others to do the same. Others are inspired to look in the mirror.
The question we all face is whether we are ready and willing to extend that helping hand to a neighbor in need.
Or are we too busy and do not want to get involved? That is an age-old quandary of the human experience, whether it is by the side of the road, a bridge at the beach or our everyday lives.
Not all of us will be present or able to jump from a bridge to save a baby, but the universe presents us with all types of chances to help others. We just have to be aware and ready to take the time and sometimes take a chance on helping someone in need.
It is in our court as to whether or not we take action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.