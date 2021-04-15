There is a mission taking place in eastern Maryland right now. A mission to vaccinate the underserved and essential workers. A mission to overcome inequities, disparities, and lack of access.
This mission is a mobile vaccination mission. Two trailers capable of administering up to 250 vaccinations a day to the rural shores of eastern Maryland, traversing up and down the coast weekly, vaccinating those who need it most. Attached to this mission are small strike teams designed to reach even more remote localities and administer up to 100 vaccinations a day. Small teams in vans capable of delivering vaccines directly to you, the residents, and workers, in eastern Maryland.
The mobile vaccination mission, and attached strike team mission, is yet another weapon in the arsenal of FEMA and Maryland used to defeat COVID-19. In conjunction with the work already done and ongoing, including the pilot site at Greenbelt Metro, the vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium, and the funds provided across the entire state of Maryland, each day brings us closer to defeating COVID-19 and saving lives.
There is something deeply personal about this mission for FEMA, for Maryland, and for our partners.
Some see a vaccine as medicine in a vial.
It’s more than that. A vaccine is hope. It’s a return to normalcy and bridge to a new beginning.
It’s the poultry plant worker who can feel safe going to work again. Who can come home at night and not fear passing a deadly virus on to their partner, their kids, or their grandparents. It’s one step closer to Sunday dinner and birthday parties.
It’s the restaurant worker who can return to work and provide for their family. A restoration of dignity and self-worth that this virus has taken away from all of us. The ability to interact with their customers. To cook food again for their community. To feel whole and complete.
It’s your grandmother who you can feel safe hugging again. It’s your children who can once again feel their embrace.
This vaccine, this mission, is more than a vial moving off an assembly line, packed into neat boxes, delivered to a trailer, van, or vaccine site, loaded into a syringe and injected into someone’s arm. It’s more than the daily cadence of FEMA’s mission to help people before, during, and after disasters.
It’s more than just a trailer moving through Queen Anne’s and Kent, Cecil, Caroline, and Talbot. It’s more than a trailer moving into Wicomico, Worcester, Dorchester, and Somerset. And yet, that is everything. It is the embodiment of the mobile mission: To reach you, where you live. To respect access to health and care.
Perhaps it is you, Marylanders, who embody the mission best of all by way of your state’s motto: Strong deeds, gentle words. It is your strong deed of getting vaccinated to protect your fellow Marylander’s, your fellow Americans. It is your gentle words that show how humble and hard-working you all are. Our hope is that this mobile vaccination mission will allow eastern Maryland to return to the embedment of that motto.
Because this mission is about more than a vial.
It is life. Returned, rebuilt, and strengthened.
Janice Barlow is the Acting Regional Administrator of FEMA Region 3.
