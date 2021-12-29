The Queen Anne’s County Circuit Court will remain open as the Maryland Judiciary reduces its operations to Phase III from Dec. 29, 2021 to Feb. 8, 2022, pending further order. Any jury trials scheduled in that time period will be rescheduled.
ANNAPOLIS — Effective Wednesday, Dec. 29, the Maryland Judiciary will reduce its operations and revert to Phase III of its five-phased reopening plan in response to the Omicron variant surge.
The interim operation plan will last until Feb. 8, 2022, pending further order, according to a Dec. 27 press release.
Clerks’ offices in both the District Court of Maryland and circuit courts throughout the state will remain open to the public. The Court of Appeals of Maryland and Court of Special Appeals of Maryland will also remain fully operational, but the chief judge may determine whether to hold proceedings in person or remotely.
In Phase III, the District Court and circuit courts will hear specific case types remotely or in-person, but jury trials will not be held until the Judiciary is able to re-enter Phase V of its reopening plans.
Jury trials that have already began will proceed to conclusion, whereas jury trials scheduled between Dec. 29 and Feb. 8 will be rescheduled.
Marylanders who are currently serving as jurors are encouraged to contact the local circuit court.
“As throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the public, judges, and judiciary staff remains our top priority,” said Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty. “In an abundance of caution and through consultation with state leadership, I have made the necessary decision to revert back to Phase III operations.
“Although reduced in operations, our courts will continue to remain open, ensure access to justice, and provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”
All court visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask, submit to a no-contact temperature check, a verbal or written COVID-19 health screening questionnaire, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov, or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.
