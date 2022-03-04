Trinity Episcopal Church invites the public to a silent hour of prayer for peace from 3 to 4 p.m., every day except Sunday. “The instrument of peace lies in the awareness of the divine love that dwells in the heart of every human being on the planet,” said the Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, Trinity’s assistant dean.
The Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, assistant dean of Trinity Cathedral in Easton, began a silent prayer hour for peace last month. Weekly at first, the program is now offered six days a week.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Trinity Cathedral opens its sanctuary to the public for an hour of silent prayer for world peace. People of all denominations are invited between 3 and 4 p.m. every day except Sunday.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
EASTON — The once-a-week World Peace Prayer hour launched at Trinity Cathedral in Easton is now being offered six days a week, Monday through Saturday.
Under the expanded prayer program, Trinity will open its sanctuary to the public from 3 to 4 p.m. every day except Sunday. Its clergy invite people of all denominations and faiths to stop by, light a candle and sit in silent prayer on behalf of world peace.
“The instrument of peace lies in the awareness of the divine love that dwells in the heart of every human being on the planet,” said the Rev. Sandra Casey-Martus, Trinity’s assistant dean. “There is no stronger force in the universe.”
The shared intention of the silent group prayer, according to Casey-Martus, is to establish world peace by awakening the power of divine love that is incarnate in each person’s own heart. “To realize this power requires a commitment to going within in silence and stillness through prayer.”
Casey-Martus, an ordained priest since 1996, has a passion for teaching, preaching and praying. She joined Trinity Cathedral’s ministry a little over a year ago after moving to Easton from Texas, where she served as rector of several Episcopal churches.
“So please come and join us for however long you can, even if only 10 minutes,” she added. “We will be open from 3 to 4 every day Monday through Saturday.”
Welcome to the discussion.
