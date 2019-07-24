QUEENSTOWN — St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church was the recipient of a pair of donations Saturday, July 13, totaling $7,000 from the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club and the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage.
The Queen Anne’s County Garden Club donated $6,000, and the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage added $1,000 to go toward renovations that include repainting the glass on the historic windows and adding clear windows to be installed to protect the cleaned and restored work.
Work on the north transept costs $40,000 total with hopes of a formal campaign to begin other work on the south transept, front entrance and the steeple. The pending work will cost another $200,000.
“The historic nature of the church and its historic windows made it a worthy cause. I think the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage focuses on preservation efforts, and this church fit the bill. It’s also a new project for the garden club so it definitely piqued our interest,” said Diane Freestate, president of the Queen Anne’s County Garden Club.
The Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage looked at five counties that are part of the historic tour, and the last meeting of the organization yielded a vote by the tour co-chairmen on a special project to warrant a sizable donation.
Along with the funds, a plaque was given by the co-chairmen of the Maryland House and Garden Pilgrimage in Queen Anne’s County, Diana Pietrowiak and Dot Abbott, to commemorate St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church officially being named a special project.
“At the state level, this organization has as its mission the preservation and restoration of historic properties in Maryland. With pilgrimages every three years, we sought out projects that compete for this (funding),” Pietrowiak said.
Abbott echoed the sentiment, saying it was especially gratifying in this case as it was both a house of worship that serves as a cornerstone of the community and a landmark.
“This is a landmark, because anyone on Route 50 sees this church, and for it to be in good condition says very much about the community,” Abbott said.
The task of putting a historic pilgrimage together requires identifying six to eight historic properties agreeing to have several hundred patrons visit the location on a single day, with Saturday, May 4, being designated for the county.
The church already was on the tour, and a docent was available to discuss the long history of the site.
That includes the formation of the parish in 1765, with the chapel constructed soon thereafter as the third permanent mission established on the Eastern Shore.
The present church was built between 1823 and 1827, and expanded in 1877. The church, which is listed on the National Historic Register, is virtually intact from the Victorian construction period and contains all the 1877 stained glass and altar furniture.
“It was our privilege to welcome 280 people to visit this historic church. Many of those people had come for the very first time and they often said they passed it many times but never seen its interior,” said Father Clemens Manista, the parish pastor.
Manista thanked the volunteers for making the day possible and said the donation was a “reminder of the love of God through charity.”
For more information on mass times or to donate to the renovation efforts, call the parish office at 410-758-0143.
