ANNAPOLIS — Rams Head On Stage is currently operating at a 100 person capacity reserved, seated venue. Masks are required upon entry and exit, and while at your table if you are not eating or drinking. All tables are 6 feet + apart from each other and guests are only seated with people they know.
Tickets for the following are available www.ramsheadonstage.com:
Caligula Blushed: A Tribute to The Smiths & Morrissey
Thursday, April 29
8 p.m. | $15
Howi & Donald Spangler of Ballyhoo
Friday, April 30
7 and 10 p.m. | $25
Martin Sexton
Saturday, May 1
4 p.m. — All Ages | $49.50
8 p.m. — 21 & up | $49.50
Die Laughing Presents “The Final Rose”
Sunday, May 2
7:30 p.m. | $22.50
MORE UPCOMING SHOWS:
5/6 Comedy Night with Sean Sarvis, Hamburger and Clean Ryheem
5/7 Bob Polding Band
5/8 The Nighthawks
5/9 Eric Hutchinson Solo
5/10 Jade Bird
5/11 Jade Bird
5/12 An evening with Jordan Rudess of Dream Theater
5/13 Double Vision: The Foreigner Experience
5/14 Dave Tieff & Corey Hall of Laughing Colors
5/15 Crowded Streets: The Dave Matthews Experience
5/16 Cas Haley
5/16 White Ford Bronco
5/19 An evening with Laine Hardy
5/20 An evening with Laine Hardy
