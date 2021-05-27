EASTON — Singer-songwriter Kat Parsons will take the stage for two shows at Avalon Theatre’s Stoltz Pavilion at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 27 and 28.
Parsons is a fearless performer who walks the line between innocence and exuberance. Equally funny and effortlessly sexy, her acute self-awareness allows her to be both excitable (she’s a “hugger”) and self-deprecating. With the release of the final installment of her three part EP series, each showcasing a distinct image and sound, Kat Parsons brings her multifaceted personality — and talent — to the forefront.
Born in Vienna to opera singer Darrell Parsons and recording artist Julie Parsons, she grew up immersed in music, studying piano and later majoring in theatre at Northwestern University. And since the 2005 release of her fan funded (to the tune of $18,000) album “No Will Power” — which was distributed nationally by Cleopatra/Navarre — Parsons’ career has been on overdrive.
From the cover of Music Connection magazine, to winner of the Acoustic Live competition (beating out more than 600 musicians), Parsons’ talent and pure passion has helped make her sophomore album “No Will Power” runner-up for Album of the Year at the 2005 DIY Music Festival, nabbed her coverage in Billboard, Boston Globe, Washington Post (“a fiery spirit...confident, dynamic songs...”), The Onion, and more. The International Acoustic Music Awards just named her “Best Female Artist.” OurStage.com and Mike Flynn, head of A&R at Epic Records, chose her out of 1,400 artists to produce an upcoming single.
The singer/songwriter has opened for or shared bills with heavy hitters like Billy Corgan, Jim White, Spin Doctors, and Sara Bareilles. And she’s performed across the U.S., Japan, Europe, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Brunei, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia.
In late 2010, Parsons created a highly successful Kickstarter campaign to fund the manufacturing, art and promotion of her next recordings. Her legions of dedicated fans contributed $19,560. Over the last year, Parsons released three EPs, each distinct bodies of work: “Talk To Me,” “OH!,” and “It Matters to Me.”
“Sometimes I think of a song as a naked body, and there are so many ways you can dress it,” she said. “I had a lot of curiosity about different approaches — I wanted to try on different clothes.” So, she decided to try them all.
Tickets to Parson’s Stoltz Pavilion show start at $50 for a tall table for two or patio table for two, and $100 for a patio set for four. They are available online at www.avalontheatre.com or by calling 410-822-7299.
The show will also be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/avalontheatremaryland, and on YouTube at youtube.com/avalontheatremaryland. The suggested ticket price for the livestream is $25 and can be made at paypal.me/avalonfoundationinc. Please reference “KAT PARSONS” when purchasing within PayPal.
