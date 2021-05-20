Kelly Bell Band performs at Rams Head

ANNAPOLIS — The Kelly Bell Band is performing two shows on Saturday, May 22, at Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis — an all-ages show at 3 p.m. and a 21-and-up show at 8 p.m.
Blues Revue Magazine describes the Kelly Bell Band (KBB) as “Among the most genre-expanding acts on today’s blues scene. Who else can combine elements of hip-hop, funk, and blues-electrified here.”
Originally formed as the back-up band for rock and roll pioneer, Bo Diddley, KBB has been touring the world ever since, entertaining fans in Japan, Spain, Italy, Greece, Cuba, Germany and more. The band has won two prestigious Maryland Music Awards, including “Best Blues Band.” In 2018 they were nominated for “Music Icon”. KBB has been voted “Best Blues Band” in the Mid Atlantic Region (12 years in a row), and was recently named “Best Band” by Baltimore Style Magazine.
“The Kelly Bell Band is exactly the kind of genre-bending, rule-breaking, and color-smearing group the music scene of 2019 desperately needs. The Kelly Bell Band lives outside of all the lines and freely mixes blues, funk, rock, metal, hip-hop, and more into a compelling fusion of musical styles,” said Mike O’Cull of Rock And Blues Muse.
Their debut album, ‘Phat Blues Music’ remains one of the best selling releases in Mid-Atlantic region history. In addition to Kelly’s role as front man, Bell is a regular on area radio shows, commercials, television news and several television and movie appearances.
Kelly Bell, known as ‘The Bluesman’, is joined by vocalist Rahsaan “Wordslave” Eldridge, Ryan Fowler and Eric Robinson (guitar), Frankie Hernandez (bass), John Robert Buell (drums) and Dane Paul Russell (harmonica). The band members are active in supporting our military, playing shows regularly for our troops. KBB believes in providing both physical and emotional support to our nation’s soldiers through Navy Entertainment.
KBB doesn’t take any show or appearance for granted. Their goal remains to always put on the best show every night entertaining fans through their stage show, music and audience interaction. The band can be found conversing with fans before and after shows. They make it a point to sign items and pose for photos with fans after each performance.
Tickets for the shows are $25 and available at ramsheadonstage.com.
