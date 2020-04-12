Where you can find DIY face mask help

If you would like to make masks for frontline workers, law enforcement, detention center officers and detainees or government workers, contact Dr. Teri O’Meara. She will send you specific directions and specific templates. She can be reached at 410-758-3230 or queenofquilts100@gmail.com.
O’Meara recommends using the Missouri Star Quilt Company’s easy mask pattern at www.missouriquiltco.com/msqc/tutorial/DIY-face-mask.
The Centers for Disease Control has a printable set of directions for face masks, as well as directions for wearing and laundering them at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/DIY-cloth-face-covering-instructions.pdf.
The simple mask with elastic ear loops on the CDC site recommends calls for 6-inch lengths of elastic. However, we suggest 10-inch lengths for an adult mask.
U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams demonstrates how to make a simple no-sew mask with only a bandanna or square of unembossed T-shirt fabric and hair ties. You can watch the video at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/cloth-face-cover.html
Whether you’re constructing a mask for yourself or to donate to frontline workers, you can find a good step-by-step tutorial video at the Good Housekeeping website. https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/a31902442/how-to-make-medical-face-masks/.
In this video, Amanda Perna, fashion designer and Project Runway alum, shows even novice machine sewers how to make a cotton pleated mask, with a wire insert to fit around the nose and bias tape ties. You can download and print the simple pattern as well. Perna started sewing and donating face masks after she had to close her fashion studio temporarily because of the coronavirus outbreak.
JOANN Fabrics a step-by-step video and slide tutorials at www. joann.com. Experienced sewers will be able to figure out the pattern for a shaped mask, available in four sizes from adult to infant, but it may be too advanced for a novice. It can be downloaded as a PDF file.
Another tutorial for a mask with ties instead of elastic can be found at joann.com. It comes from the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin. Again, a novice will find it a bit daunting, but the directions are clear and the finished product looks sharp.
