UMMS leaders: Passover and Easter holidays pose challenges during COVID-19

BALTIMORE — With the Passover and Easter holidays landing in the middle of a global pandemic, the need for individuals to balance medical advice around health and safety while still observing these religious holidays poses unique challenges.
“For many, this may be the first time they prepare Seder dinner for only those in their immediate household or don’t attend church service on Easter Sunday, but what we know about our faith traditions is that they are timeless and are infused with messages of hope,” said Mohan Suntha, M.D., MBA, president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Medical System.
“While members of our communities are all celebrating religious traditions differently this year, the challenges of COVID-19 are driving all of us to be uniquely bonded across different faiths by this shared experience,” Suntha added.
Medical experts are reinforcing the need for social distancing, vigorous hand washing, wearing masks and avoiding in-person gatherings as the most effective ways to help limit the community spread of COVID-19. Recognizing a need to focus on religious traditions and observances, doctors are encouraging individuals to take advantage of alternatives to mass gatherings, such as:
- Virtual services offered by many houses of worship on their website, Facebook page, and other online platforms.
- Video chat technology such as Zoom and FaceTime, which offer an opportunity to personally connect with family members and celebrate the holidays.
- Enjoy a smaller celebration with immediate family now, and hold a larger celebration when the pandemic is over.
- Cook traditional foods at home to enjoy the familiar tastes and smells of the holiday, and share photos and video via social media and direct communications with friends and family.
“Now, more than ever, maintaining a robust spiritual connection with others even as we maintain safe social distancing is crucial,” said Thomas B. Smyth, M.D., president and CEO of UM St. Joseph Medical Center. “This connection fuels the purpose and the calling of every health care professional: To provide loving service and compassionate care.”
Smyth stressed the importance of health care workers focusing on the critical work they do each and every day. “Most importantly, we are asking staff to take these holidays to heart, and to remember how these celebrations affirm the power and purpose of life and celebrate God’s enduring protection. This is the very essence of what we do as health care workers. It’s my hope that, however our staff members are able to recognize the holidays during this time of uncertainty, they take strength and comfort in knowing that they are doing God’s work, which is the very best way to honor this sacred time.”
Adam Rosenblatt, M.D., director of geriatric psychiatry at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, suggested individuals who may be experiencing tension, loneliness, irritability, anxiety or despair use this time to connect with family and friends via the phone or technology to see personal faces.
“As we approach this holiday season, because of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, many people will not be able to spend Passover or Easter with their families and friends, which will be especially difficult because these are holidays where people are used to having lots of company,” Rosenblatt said. “Or people may be forced to spend the holidays with housemates or family members with whom they are experiencing tension. My advice is for everyone to reach out to individuals who can be a source of support.”
More information about the UMMS response to the global pandemic can be found on a dedicated COVID-19 information webpage, www.umms.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.