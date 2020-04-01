MHBE health insurance special enrollment extended to June 15

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange today announced an extension until June 15 of the special enrollment period that began in mid-March to help uninsured Marylanders during the State of Emergency for Coronavirus (COVID-19) declared by Gov. Larry Hogan.
Uninsured Marylanders may enroll through the state’s health insurance marketplace, MarylandHealthConnection.gov.
Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 1-855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Request or select “Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period.”
The enrollment period began Monday, March 16, and will now run through Monday, June 15.
“We are in a unique situation, and a lot of people across the state are worried about their health and the health of their community. The decision to extend the enrollment deadline was made to ensure as many people as possible get the coverage they need,” said Michele Eberle, executive director of the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which administers Maryland Health Connection.
To date, more than 10,000 Marylanders already have enrolled in health coverage through the Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period. More than 85% qualified for free coverage (Medicaid) or financial help to lower the cost of a private health plan. Also, more than half of all the enrollees are young adults ages 18-34. This special enrollment is for private health insurance. Those who are eligible for Medicaid may apply any time of year.
Help is available in more than 200 languages through the call center, as well as Relay service for the deaf and hard of hearing. Trained navigators and brokers statewide will offer help enrolling over the phone. You can find locations and contact information at MarylandHealthConnection.gov or the mobile app.
For additional details about Maryland’s response to the ongoing pandemic, visit governor.maryland.gov/coronavirus. Health resource information is at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus.
About the Maryland Health Benefit Exchange: The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange (MHBE) is a public corporation and independent unit of the state government. It was established in 2011 in accordance with the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 (ACA) and is responsible for the administration of Maryland Health Connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.