ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Heritage Area Authority has provided over $600,000 in COVID-19 Emergency Operating Grants throughout Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas. These funds are for organizations facing challenges resulting from COVID-19 that allow an organization to continue operations and to safeguard heritage resources during and after the pandemic, including, but not limited to, staff salaries, utilities, insurance, contractor services, rent and mortgage payments.
Four organizations in the Stories of the Chesapeake Heritage Area received funding:
Adkins Arboretum received funding to retain staff to create self -directed learning opportunities at the Arboretum and support cost associated with revisioning its program offering for the remainder of 2020 and into the future.
Discover Easton, through the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, received funding to retain staff necessary to administer the Easton Main Street Program, Easton Arts and Entertainment District, and marketing for the Town of Easton.
Charles Sumner Hall-Post 77 received funds to maintain one of the remaining two African American Grand Army of the Republic buildings in the United States. Sumner Hall will also use funding to continue programing through its website.
Waterfowl Trust of the Chesapeake received funding to assist with the operating cost associated with maintaining the Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center with its seven different habitats and 4.5 miles of trails. Funding will cover insurance needed to keep the trails open for hiking, maintenance of the site raptors, as well as staff retention.
