COVID-19 cases by county — April 16-17

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland by 11 a.m. Friday, April 17, are 11,572, a one-day increase of 788 cases (with 362 on the Eastern Shore, a one-day increase of 58, with a total of seven deaths). Since March 3, the number of negative test results is 50,437, deaths 425, probable deaths 69, hospitalizations 2,612; and released from isolation 736. Delaware’s numbers are updated in the evening. On Thursday, April 16, Delaware reported 2,075 confirmed cases, a one-day increase of 61. The number of negative test results is 11,275, deaths 52, currently hospitalized 209, and recovered 378. For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/.
Total cases (and deaths) by Maryland county and Baltimore city (* indicates probable coronavirus deaths):
Allegany — 26 (1)
Anne Arundel — 966 (34) 6*
Baltimore County — 1,569 (37) 7*
Baltimore city — 1,273 (38) 4*
Calvert — 109 (2)
Caroline — 28
Carroll — 288 (25) 2*
Cecil — 127 (2)
Charles — 337 (15)
Dorchester — 20 (1)
Frederick — 525 (23) 7*
Garrett — 4
Harford — 176 6*
Howard — 475 (10) 1*
Kent — 14 (1)
Montgomery — 2,280 (63) 15*
Prince George's — 2,966 (77) 10*
Queen Anne's — 19 (1)
St. Mary's — 100 (1)
Somerset — 9
Talbot — 14 (1)
Washington — 116 (1)
Wicomico — 103 (1)
Worcester — 28
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 1003
Kent — 352
Sussex — 698
