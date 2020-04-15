COVID-19 cases by county — April 13-1

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland by 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 14, are 9,472, an increase of 536 cases since Monday, April 13 (with 255 on the Eastern Shore, a one-day increase of 8). Since March 3, the number of negative test results is 44,261; deaths 302; hospitalizations 2,122; and released from isolation 607. Delaware’s numbers are updated in the evening. On Monday, April 13, Delaware reported 1,761 confirmed cases, a one-day increase of 136. The number of negative test results is 10,543; deaths 41; currently hospitalized 204; and recovered 277. For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/.
Total cases (and deaths) by Maryland county and Baltimore city:
Allegany — 17
Anne Arundel — 783 (32)
Baltimore County — 1,377 (41)
Baltimore city — 962 (29)
Calvert 99 — (1)
Caroline — 21
Carroll — 259 (29)
Cecil — 85 (2)
Charles — 292 (12)
Dorchester — 14 (1)
Frederick — 441 (14)
Garrett — 4
Harford — 147
Howard — 403 (9)
Kent — 11 (1)
Montgomery — 1,883 (54)
Prince George’s — 2,356 (72)
Queen Anne’s — 19
St. Mary’s — 98 (3)
Somerset — 5
Talbot — 16 (1)
Washington — 96 (1)
Wicomico — 63 (1)
Worcester — 21
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 919
Kent — 288
Sussex — 551
