COVID-19 cases by county - March 31

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported the morning of March 31 are as follows: Maryland had 1,660 cases (with 39 on the Eastern Shore), and Delaware had 264 cases.
Totals by Maryland county:
Allegany — 0
Anne Arundel — 127
Baltimore — 227
Baltimore City — 187
Calvert — 15
Caroline — 4
Carroll — 92
Cecil — 14
Charles — 40
Dorchester — 0
Frederick - 33
Garrett — 3
Harford — 25
Howard — 117
Kent — 3
Montgomery — 388
Prince George’s — 341
Queen Anne’s — 5
St. Mary’s — 15
Somerset — 1
Talbot — 3
Washington — 11
Wicomico — 7
Worcester — 3
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 156
Kent — 27
Sussex - 81
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and news.delaware.gov.
