featured

COVID-19 cases by county - March 31

  • 0
COVID-19 cases by county - March 31

The number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported the morning of March 31 are as follows: Maryland had 1,660 cases (with 39 on the Eastern Shore), and Delaware had 264 cases.

Totals by Maryland county:

Allegany — 0

Anne Arundel — 127

Baltimore — 227

Baltimore City — 187

Calvert — 15

Caroline — 4

Carroll — 92

Cecil — 14

Charles — 40

Dorchester — 0

Frederick - 33

Garrett — 3

Harford — 25

Howard — 117

Kent — 3

Montgomery — 388

Prince George’s — 341

Queen Anne’s — 5

St. Mary’s — 15

Somerset — 1

Talbot — 3

Washington — 11

Wicomico — 7

Worcester — 3

Totals by Delaware county:

New Castle — 156

Kent — 27

Sussex - 81

For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and news.delaware.gov.

Follow me on Twitter @connie_stardem.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Newsletters