COVID-19 cases by county - April 8-9

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland by 11 a.m. Thursday, April 9, are 6,185, an increase of 656 cases in 24 hours (with 153 on the Eastern Shore, a one-day increase of 20). Since March 3, the number of negative test results is 35,344; deaths 138; hospitalizations 1,348; and released from isolation 376.
Delaware’s numbers are updated in the evening. On Wednesday, April 8, Delaware reported 1,116 confirmed cases, a one-day increase of 188. The number of negative test results is 8,323; deaths 19; currently hospitalized 177; and recovered 159.
Total cases (and deaths) by Maryland county and Baltimore city (April 9):
Allegany — 8
Anne Arundel — 505 (12)
Baltimore — 979 (16)
Baltimore city — 638 (13)
Calvert — 66 (1)
Caroline — 12
Carroll — 203 (18)
Cecil — 54 (1)
Charles — 180 (3)
Dorchester — 7
Frederick — 233 (4)
Garrett — 5
Harford — 101
Howard — 299 (4)
Kent — 9
Montgomery — 1,214 (29)
Prince George’s — 1,476 (35)
Queen Anne’s — 17
St. Mary’s — 65
Somerset — 4
Talbot — 13 (1)
Washington — 60
Wicomico — 21 (1)
Worcester — 16
Totals by Delaware county (April 8):
New Castle — 636
Kent — 201
Sussex — 279
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/.
