COVID-19 cases by county - April 6

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported on April 6 are as follows: Maryland, which reports its numbers in the 10 a.m. hour daily, had 4,045 cases, an increase of 1,287 cases since Friday morning, April 3 (with 97 on the Eastern Shore, a three-day increase of 29). Delaware had 783 cases, an increase of 333 cases since Friday afternoon. In Maryland, 91 have died, and in Delaware, 15 have died.
Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore city:
Allegany — 6
Anne Arundel — 343
Baltimore — 648
Baltimore city — 435
Calvert — 40
Caroline — 6
Carroll — 150
Cecil — 37
Charles — 129
Dorchester — 1
Frederick — 138
Garrett — 3
Harford — 55
Howard — 214
Kent — 5
Montgomery — 793
Prince George’s — 916
Queen Anne’s — 15
St. Mary’s — 41
Somerset — 4
Talbot — 8
Washington — 37
Wicomico — 11
Worcester — 10
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 496
Kent — 128
Sussex — 159
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/
