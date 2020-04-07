featured

COVID-19 cases by county - April 6

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported on April 6 are as follows: Maryland, which reports its numbers in the 10 a.m. hour daily, had 4,045 cases, an increase of 1,287 cases since Friday morning, April 3 (with 97 on the Eastern Shore, a three-day increase of 29). Delaware had 783 cases, an increase of 333 cases since Friday afternoon. In Maryland, 91 have died, and in Delaware, 15 have died.

Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore city:

Allegany — 6

Anne Arundel — 343

Baltimore — 648

Baltimore city — 435

Calvert — 40

Caroline — 6

Carroll — 150

Cecil — 37

Charles — 129

Dorchester — 1

Frederick — 138

Garrett — 3

Harford — 55

Howard — 214

Kent — 5

Montgomery — 793

Prince George’s — 916

Queen Anne’s — 15

St. Mary’s — 41

Somerset — 4

Talbot — 8

Washington — 37

Wicomico — 11

Worcester — 10

Totals by Delaware county:

New Castle — 496

Kent — 128

Sussex — 159

For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/

