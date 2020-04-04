COVID-19 cases by county - April 3

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland and Delaware reported on April 3 are as follows: Maryland, which reports its numbers in the 10 a.m. hour daily, had 2,758 cases, a one-day increase of 427 (with 68 on the Eastern Shore, a one-day increase of 10). Delaware had 450 cases, a one-day increase of 57. In Maryland, 42 have died, and in Delaware, 14 have died.
Totals by Maryland county and Baltimore city:
Allegany — 2
Anne Arundel — 249
Baltimore — 427
Baltimore city — 313
Calvert — 30
Caroline — 4
Carroll — 129
Cecil — 25
Charles — 90
Dorchester — 1
Frederick — 54
Garrett — 3
Harford — 41
Howard — 166
Kent — 5
Montgomery — 566
Prince George’s — 563
Queen Anne’s — 12
St. Mary’s — 30
Somerset — 4
Talbot — 5
Washington — 27
Wicomico — 7
Worcester — 5
Totals by Delaware county:
New Castle — 279
Kent — 54
Sussex — 117
For more detailed information, see coronavirus.maryland.gov and coronavirus.delaware.gov/
